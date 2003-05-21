2003年 5月21日(水)
身近なシンガポール法務第85回［社会］
雇用差別（５）
岡田ビジネスコンサルタンシー
岡田昌光
1999年3月に規定された“The Tripartite Guidelines on Non-Discriminatory Job Advertisements（非差別人材募集広告に関する三者合同手引書）”を参考にした“人材募集広告”で受け入れられる内容の例を挙げてみます。
（１）Amount of relevant Experience
i.e. at least 2 years of service in purchasing
（職種と経験年数―例：購買担当経験者で、少なくとも経験年数2年以上）
（２）Educational Qualification
i.e. Secondary/NTC 3 qualifications
（学歴―例：中学卒／工業高校卒）
（３）Relevant skills or knowledge i.e. fluent in English & Chinese, class 3 driving license
（技術、もしくは能力―例：英語および中国語が堪能であること。第三種普通自動車免許）
（４）Relevant attributes
i.e. highly disciplined, physically strong, good communication skills.
（性格―例：自制心が高い、身体強健、説得力抜群）
（５）Other job requirements
i.e. able to work on rotating shifts or public holidays.
（その他―例：交替組員として勤務、もしくは休日出勤あり）