2003年 5月21日(水)

身近なシンガポール法務第85回［社会］


雇用差別（５）

岡田ビジネスコンサルタンシー

岡田昌光

1999年3月に規定された“The Tripartite Guidelines on Non-Discriminatory Job Advertisements（非差別人材募集広告に関する三者合同手引書）”を参考にした“人材募集広告”で受け入れられる内容の例を挙げてみます。

（１）Amount of relevant Experience

i.e. at least 2 years of service in purchasing

（職種と経験年数―例：購買担当経験者で、少なくとも経験年数2年以上）

（２）Educational Qualification

i.e. Secondary/NTC 3 qualifications

（学歴―例：中学卒／工業高校卒）

（３）Relevant skills or knowledge i.e. fluent in English & Chinese, class 3 driving license

（技術、もしくは能力―例：英語および中国語が堪能であること。第三種普通自動車免許）

（４）Relevant attributes

i.e. highly disciplined, physically strong, good communication skills.

（性格―例：自制心が高い、身体強健、説得力抜群）

（５）Other job requirements

i.e. able to work on rotating shifts or public holidays.

（その他―例：交替組員として勤務、もしくは休日出勤あり）

