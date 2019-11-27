Japan’s NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia - Transport

Gandhi Sriwidodo (L), Logistic, Supply Chain and Infrastructure director of Pertamina, Akira Kono (C), managing corporate officer and chief executive of NYK’s Energy division, and Tafkir Husni, president director of PT Pertamina International Shipping at a signing ceremony for energy transport cooperation in Jakarta on Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Yusen K.K.)

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K. has joined hands with Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina, or Persoro, in energy transport to exploit the growing logistics demand, especially for liquefied natural gas.

The Japanese company said Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding on the exclusive cooperation in the ownership and management of vessels for LNG shipment with PT Pertamina International Shipping, Persoro’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

The alliance dated Nov. 20 makes the two firms strategic partners in domestic and international marine transport in oil, petrochemical and other energy products, a spokeswoman for the Tokyo-based marine transport group, also known as NYK Line, told NNA Tuesday.

Natural gas demand in the mineral resource-rich country in Southeast Asia is forecast to rise by an average of 6.3 percent annually from 2016 to 2050, or 7.9-fold during the period, according to a 2018 report by BPPT, Indonesia’s Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology.