Indonesia - Consumer

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Dec. 20.

Unicharm declined to release the expected amount of PT Uni-Charm Indonesia’s market capitalization.

The Japanese firm said in a statement released Monday that its Indonesian arm will remain a Unicharm subsidiary after the initial public offering.

The statement said Unicharm considers Indonesia an important strategic country as it is expanding its operations in high-growth markets in Asia.

In 1997, Unicharm established its Indonesian subsidiary, which now operates three factories to make baby and child care products and sanitary goods. (NNA/Kyodo)

