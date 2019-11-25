Chemical maker Nippon Shokubai gets halal certificate for all products in Indonesia

Indonesia - Materials

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese chemical maker Nippon Shokubai Co. has obtained halal certification for the three products at its Indonesian plant from a local halal certification authority to market them in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

Acrylic acid and its derivative acrylates, both main raw materials for ink, paint and adhesives, and super absorbent polymer, a raw material for disposable diapers, were accredited by LPPOM MUI, an assessment institute affiliated with Majelis Ulama Indonesia, on Oct. 16, the Japanese maker said in a statement last Wednesday.

PT. Nippon Shokubai Indonesia, its local subsidiary, has an annual output capacity of acrylic acid at 140,000 tons, or 16 percent of its global total, and super absorbent polymer at 90,000 tons, or 13 percent of the total, a spokesman in Tokyo said in a phone interview with NNA on Monday. He declined to comment on acrylates in detail.

Nippon Shokubai stepped up its efforts to fit its chemical products with consumption permissible under Islamic law as the largest Southeast Asian economy made halal certificates mandatory for a wide range of products such as foods, cosmetics, and medicines since Oct. 17, the spokesman said.

The Indonesian unit aims to cater to the growing demand for halal products in other Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East in addition to the domestic market, he added.

The local unit, established in 1996 in Cilegon, Banten Province in western Java, plans to ramp up acrylic acid production capacity to 240,000 tons yearly in 2021, according to the spokesman.

Besides Indonesia and Japan, the Japanese firm produces acrylic acid and super absorbent polymer in Belgium, China, Singapore, and the United States.