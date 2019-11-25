Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang

Malaysia - Equipment

Keisuke Suzuki (4th from L), president and CEO of Japan Lifeline Co., Kenji Yamada (2nd from L), managing director of JLL Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., other company officials and guests attend at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Japanese firm's Malaysian plant in the northern state of Penang on Nov. 22, 2019.

SIMPANG AMPAT, Malaysia, NNA – Medical equipment trader and manufacturer Japan Lifeline Co. has opened a plant in the northern Malaysian state of Penang, aiming to gain a foothold to expand its operations outside Japan.

The company has invested about 2 billion yen ($18.4 million) to build its first overseas plant from scratch in the North Penang Science Park to ship products to foreign markets besides Japan, Kenji Yamada, managing director of JLL Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., its local manufacturing unit, said at a launch event in Penang on Friday.

The local unit of the Tokyo-listed firm, which specializes in equipment in the cardiovascular field, will start exporting medical devices to Japan in January, Yamada said.

The Malaysian arm, which will employ some 40 workers by the yearend, plans to produce 15,000 electrode catheters in 2020 and gradually expand production scale and items at the plant, built on over 16,000 square meters of land, while additionally hiring about 50 employees yearly up to 400, according to Yamada.

In addition to three factories in eastern Japan, Japan Lifeline has SynexMed (Shenzhen) Co., a manufacturing unit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where it has bought a local firm, he said.