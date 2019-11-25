Indonesia calls for investment in toll highway projects

Indonesia - Infrastructure

JAKARTA, VNA - The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) of Indonesia has called for investment in the construction of four toll highway projects along 424.27 kilometres worth 112.96 trillion Rp (8.06 billion USD).

The four toll road projects are Solo–Yogyakarta–NYIA Kulon Progo (93.14 km, 28.58 trillion Rp), Yogyakarta-Bawen (76.36 km, 17.38 trillion Rp ), Tasikmalaya-Cilacap-Gedebage (206.65 km, 57.594 trillion Rp) and Makasar-Maros-Sungguminasa-Takalar (48.12 km, 9.41 trillion Rp).

According to Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, apart from developing human resources, the infrastructure development continues to be priority of the Indonesian government, and more priorities will be offered to the private sector to join the scheme.

PUPR set to construct 3,000km of new roads and 2,500 km of toll highways in the next five years.

Previously, Indonesia’s Toll Road Regulatory Agency announced seven road projects with a total length of 575 km and a total budget of 151.13 trillion rupiah. These projects are expected to be submitted for bidding in December 2019.

From 2015 to the end of June 2019, the agency completed and put into operation 985 km of toll highways, lifting the total length of the road of this kind to 1,780 km. - VNA