China inks import contracts worth 2.5 billion USD with Indonesia

Indonesia - Trade

JAKARTA, VNA - Chinese businesses have signed contracts of imports worth 35.1 trillion Rp (2.5 billion USD) with their Indonesian counterparts.

The deals were inked during the Indonesia-China Business Forum and China Coal Import Summit, Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun said in Beijing on November 19, Antara News reported.

Coal imports dominated the contracts inked on the sidelines of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Furthermore, the contracts encompassed the imports of other products, including electronics, agriculture, food, beverages, plastic pellets, and mining products, the ambassador noted at the Indonesian Pavilion of the CIIE officially opened on November 5, 2019.

Swallow nest products, recycled plastic pellets, oleochemical, coal, and food products are among Indonesian products liked most and well sold in Chinese markets, the ambassador added.

Earlier, the 34th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) organized in Serpong, Banten province, on October 16-20, 2019, drew 312 Chinese businessmen.

At least 16 trade and investment deals worth 37.7 trillion Rp (2.68 billion USD), were signed during the 2019 TEI between Indonesian and Chinese companies.- VNA