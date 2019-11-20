TechnoPro, Japan-based source of contract engineers, expands in vital India market

India - Services

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese staffing firm TechnoPro Inc. plans to hire 10,000 engineers in India over the next five years to meet the demands of its global clients including other Japanese companies.

More than 1,400 Japanese companies were operating in India, increasing the potential market size, the company said in an in-house report released last year. The 22-year-old TechnoPro employs about 20,000 engineers in Japan and has 2,100 clients on its roster. It sends contract engineers to companies that prefer to outsource than hire their own staff people.

The company opened its “Global Delivery Centre” site to develop software and do technical training, in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru in October further strengthening its presence in the country.

The company acquired global recruitment service providers Boyd & Moore in July 2017 and Helius Technologies in March 2018 as part of its global expansion plans including in Southeast Asia and India. Both had an earlier presence in India.

The delivery center and the two acquired foreign firms together will hire 5,000 of the new engineers by 2023, said Jayant Kumar, CEO and director of TechnoPro India’s operation, in a telephone interview with NNA on Nov. 12.

The delivery center will develop emerging technologies, including for vehicles, Kumar added.

“One of our focus areas in India will be to develop solutions for smart cars and the electric vehicle sector such as fast charging technology, and to offer technical human resource services to these emerging segments in the country,” he said.

TechnoPro is looking to leverage the technical and English-language skills of Indians for its global clients including Japanese firms operating in India and elsewhere as such skills are required to execute projects, Kumar said.

“The country has many mechanical engineers, as well as IT (information technology) engineers,” the in-house report says. “We are currently considering ways that we might be able to deploy these Indian IT and mechanical engineers in Southeast Asia.”

Japan is short on talent and India can provide the scale to help provide it, said Gagan Sabharwal, senior director of global trade development with the Indian IT industry body Nasscom. “The training intervention will be the key to ensure adaptability of Indian resources to work in Japan,” he told NNA.