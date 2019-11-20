Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China

China - Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts production capacity in central China by early 2021 to meet growing vehicle demand in the country’s interior.

Hubei Toyoda Gosei Zheng Ao Rubber & Plastics Sealing Science and Technology Co., its manufacturing subsidiary, plans to ramp up its annual output capacity of weatherstrips, rubber parts for automotive doors and windows, the Japanese firm said Friday.

A spokesman for a group arm of Toyota Motor Corp. declined to comment on production figures and investment sums for the latest expansion.

The local venture, one of Toyoda Gosei’s four manufacturing units for weatherstrips in the world’s largest automobile market, has supplied the products to Dongfeng Motor Corp., one of China’s three largest carmakers, its joint venture Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co. and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile Co., an automaker in partnership with Honda Motor Co. and Groupe PSA, a French carmaker, according to Toyoda Gosei’s statement.

In the latest move, Hubei Toyoda Gosei will boost its factory floor space to 31,600 square meters from 17,400 sq. meters by May 2021 while increasing the number of workers to some 500 by the end of 2022, up from 227 as of September this year, the statement said.

In 2018, Toyoda Gosei, headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, acquired a 60 percent stake in Hubei Rock Rubber and Seal Technology Co., the predecessor of the joint venture in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Hubei Zhengao Automotive Accessories Co., its local partner, retains the remaining 40 percent share.