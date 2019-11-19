Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar - Food

Yakult Honsha Co. President Takashige Negishi (L in front row) and other representatives at its Myanmar plant inaugration ceremony in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon on Nov. 18, 2019.

YANGON, NNA – Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult Honsha Co. has opened a Myanmar plant after an 11-year hiatus since the overseas factory opening in India, gearing up to expand beverages sales in emerging economies.

Yakult Myanmar Co., its manufacturing and sales subsidiary, held an inauguration ceremony for the plant in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of the country’s commercial capital Yangon on Monday.

The Tokyo-based firm has invested $47.59 million in the plant, which became operational in August.

The probiotics drink under the Yakult brand is currently averaging 40 million bottles sold daily in over 40 countries and regions, according to its company profile.

In Myanmar, the local unit aims to sell 18,530 bottles per day through door-to-door sales by employed Yakult sales ladies as well as retail outlets such as supermarkets this year, according to a statement released on July 30.

An 80-milliliter bottle is priced at 300 kyat ($0.2), its lowest level worldwide. The local arm plans to extend its sales foothold from Yangon to other parts of the country, according to Managing Director Hideki Kawasaki.

The 9,045 square meter plant, which sits on a 20,000 sq. meter plot of land, is equipped with a maximum production capacity of 109,000 bottles daily.

The Myanmar plant is the first overseas production base after one in New Delhi that opened in 2008. In other Southeast Asian countries, the 84-years old maker has established factories in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Yakult Honsha earns 40 percent of group sales and 75 percent of total operating profit in foreign markets, according to its financial statement.