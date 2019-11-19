Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar

Myanmar - Equipment

Distribution Transformers for a first order from Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy (Photo courtesy of Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems)

BANGKOK, NNA – Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. has received an order for distribution transformers worth about $10.64 million from Myanmar as the Southeast Asian country is pushing for electricity access for all citizens by 2030.

Hitachi Soe Electric & Machinery Co., its Myanmar joint venture with a local partner, will begin producing some 5,600 units and finish delivery within the next year, the Japanese firm said in a press release Monday.

This marked its second order from the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, following the first one of about 5,400 units worth around $15 million in the country’s first bid to introduce equipment in 2017 in line with the Myanmar National Electrification Project, the country’s road map toward full electrification, according to the industrial components and equipment manufacturing subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

Under the plan, Myanmar aims to achieve an electrification rate of 50 percent in 2020 and provide electricity access to every household by 2030.