Shinsegae to launch first private brand retail shop in Manila this week

Philippines - Retail

SEOUL, AJU – In an effort to boost offline retail shop sales and broaden its presence in Southeast Asia, South Korea’s retail giant Shinsegae will launch a private brand store called “No Brand” in Manila this week.

No Brand was launched in 2015 targeting consumer groups which seek affordable and quality products. Most items sold in No Brand shops are private brand (PB) products which are about 67 percent cheaper than those sold at Emart, Shinsegae’s mega-store franchise wing.

Emart said in a statement on Monday that it would open its first No Brand store in Manila on November 22. The store is located inside Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, a complex of shopping malls, hotels, department stores and cinema.

The retail giant said that about 70 percent of No Brand store shelves in Manila will be filled with PB products and the rest with popular items favored by local consumers. The product lineup will be expanded to about 670 by the end of this year, Emart said.

Emart, which partnered with ParknShop, a Hong Kong retailer, in 2013, now provides products and services in 20 countries. Shinsegae released its Halal-certified instant noodle brand, Daebak, which means a big hit in Korean, in Malaysia last year and collected $1.4 million in revenue just in a month.