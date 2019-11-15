Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi

Vietnam - Auto

HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial materials to healthcare, is tapping an airbag sewing operation by opening a plant near the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi to supply car safety products globally.

Wholly-owned trading and processing unit, Asahi Kasei Advance Corp., said Thursday in a statement that it will start sewing airbags on a mass-production scale in the northern province of Hung Yen in March, in anticipation of growing demand for vehicles in Asia.

Asahi Kasei Advance Vietnam Corp., its 100 percent subsidiary established in February this year to undertake the sewing process, will gradually increase annual output capacity to 2.5 million units toward 2022 and double to 5 million within the following several years, the statement said.

Asahi Kasei produces Leona nylon 66 filaments at a plant in Japan, and its partnering affiliates weave fabrics for airbags in Japan and China.

Asahi Kasei Advance, which deals in textile, chemical, and building material products, sews airbags at the processing facility in Vietnam to supply the product to auto parts manufacturers and carmakers, according the Japanese group.