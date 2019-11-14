Mitsui to invest in China’s next-generation ethanol maker Shougang Lanza Tech

China - Materials

ANA’s Boeing 777-300ER refueling SAF produced by LT. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui & Co.)

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. will inject 60 million yuan ($8.5 million) into Beijing Shougang LanzaTech New Energy Technology, a producer of ethanol using waste gas from steel mills and refineries.

The move will see Mitsui promoting the next-generation, low-carbon jet fuel and chemical business.

Shougang LanzaTech New Energy Technology (SGLT) is believed to be the world’s first commercial-scale producer of next-generation ethanol converted from waste gas through microbial fermentation, according to the trader’s statement on Tuesday.

The production technology is developed by U.S.-based LanzaTech Inc. (LT), which received investment from Mitsui in 2014,

Mitsui will purchase an undisclosed portion of stake through the Chinese company’s private share placement, subject to approval by the authorities, said the statement.

Tokyo-based Mitsui is also developing a business to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) using LT’s technology.

Last month, Mitsui joined its SAF development partner, All Nippon Airways Co., a Japanese airliner, to carry out a flight of the new ANA Boeing 777-300ER from Everett in the U.S. state of Washington to Haneda Airport in Tokyo, using the new fuel by LT that had been derived from ethanol produced by SGLT.