Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia

Indonesia - Auto

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. unveils Xpander Cross minivan in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2019.

JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has unveiled its highly anticipated Xpander Cross, a crossover-minivan, in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Blending the comfort of an MPV with the sturdiness of an SUV, the vehicle will go on sale in Indonesia first before it is introduced in other Southeast Asian markets.

Speaking at the press conference for the world premiere of the crossover MPV, Mitsubishi Motors CEO Takao Kato said manufacturing high-quality cars at the Indonesian plant for the Asian market would also help boost the local economy.

The Xpander Cross, which combines the notable traits of the Xpander Sport and Ultimate models, is available with either manual or automatic transmission and priced at 267.7 million rupiah ($19,000) and 277.7 million rupiah respectively. The premium package with leather seats goes for 286.7 million rupiah.

PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI) is the authorized local distributor of Mitsubishi passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

“Xpander sales averaged 5,500 units a month. With the Xpander Cross variant, it is hoped that Xpander sales in Indonesia can increase to 6,500 to 7,000 units per month,” he told NNA in an interview at a launch event Tuesday. He also added that any plan to export the car would depend on demand.

Currently, Indonesia exports Xpander models to 13 countries in other Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East with a total of 80,000 units sold. Mitsubishi plans to increase Xpander production in Indonesia and export the cars to 40 countries.

Shinji Matsumura, president director of PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, local manufacturing unit, said the current production capacity of the Mitsubishi factory in Cikarang, Bekasi Regency has reached levels of between 150,000 and 160,000 units. It plans to increase it to 220,000 units with Xpander cars accounting for 160,000 units by 2020.

He told reporters that Mitsubishi is pumping an extra 500 billion rupiah worth of investments to increase production capacity.

Mitsubishi Motors sales for the January-September of this year amounted to 91.743 units, which showed a 19 percent decline while its market share stood at 12.2 percent, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries, or GAIKINDO.

To tackle the issue of falling sales, Mitsubishi Motors has come up with a wider variety of car variants to entice consumers across the board, said Matsumura.