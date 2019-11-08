Hong Kong student who fell from building during protests dies

Hong Kong - Incidents

HONG KONG, Kyodo – A Hong Kong university student who had been in critical condition after falling at a car park during anti-government protests died Friday, local media reported.

It is unclear whether the 22-year-old student had been participating in the protests at the time of his fall.

[Getty/Kyodo]

Protesters say he fell while trying to avoid tear gas that had been fired by police to disperse them. But the police deny their involvement in his case, on the grounds that he was found too far away from where they had been firing tear gas.

Some local media have reported that there was no trace of tear gas fired at the car park in the New Territories area.

The victim was identified by local media as Chow Tsz-lok, a sophomore at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He reportedly fell from the car park’s third floor to the second floor in the early hours of Monday.

Anti-government protests, originally sparked by a now-withdrawn unpopular bill that sought to allow extraditions to mainland China, have gone on for nearly five months.

They have become increasingly violent, while the protesters’ demands have expanded to include police accountability and democratic reform in the former British colony. (Kyodo)