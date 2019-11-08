G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam - Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japanese eel rice restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City this month as it continues to expand its overseas business.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that its local unit GF Capital (Vietnam) Co. plans to launch Nadai Unatoto Ben Thanh in the bustling center of the country’s commercial capital on Nov. 22.

The Southeast Asian country is the fourth foreign market for the Japanese company to launch its Unatoto brand of Unadon or eel rice bowl after making its presence in China, Hong Kong and Thailand.

This is the second restaurant to be set up by its Vietnamese unit, which was established in October 2018. It opened a Japanese ramen restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this year.

Its expansion in Vietnam is actually part of an overall plan to train local workers well to prepare them for work in Japan, where the declining and ageing population has led to chronic labor shortage in the service sector.

The local unit intends to train Vietnamese staff at the Unatoto outlet while providing them with practical language lessons and other programs to help them obtain Japanese incentive visas for skilled foreign workers.

A Japanese law introduced in April this year grants a maximum five-year visa to foreigners with designated skills in specific trades to prevent the labor crunch from worsening in the country.

So far, G-Factory’s businesses abroad have been concentrated largely in Thailand and Vietnam where it operates its own stores, partners with franchizees or offers business support to other dining establishments.

In Japan, the company operates over 30 dining outlets including 14 Unatoto shops as well as those for chicken barbecue, sushi and Italian food, said its statement.