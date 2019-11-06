Interior maker Tori opens Singapore branch to further penetrate SE Asia market

Singapore - Materials

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese interior and materials maker Tori Corp. has opened a Singapore branch to further penetrate the Southeast Asian market in its broader efforts for overseas business expansion.

The company based in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan, upgraded its representative office established in January this year to a branch in Southeast Asia’s business center on Nov. 1, it said in a statement last week.

Tori has allied with local sales agents in almost all countries in the region including Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand mainly for sales of carpets for offices, airports, hospitals and other large-scales facilities, a Tori official in the department overseeing global business strategy told NNA Tuesday.

“We can start our own sales activities (by opening the branch) in addition to sales via agents,” he said, adding that the Japanese firm will be able to promote its own products in the city-state, which has a number of major design offices that undertake architectural projects in the region.

The company plans to develop the branch into a subsidiary in the future, he said.

Tori, which deals in curtains and floor covering materials such as vinyl tiles and sheets as well as carpets, set up a trading firm in Shanghai in 2014, its first overseas unit.

In its mid-term management plan toward 2020, it aims to increase the ratio of its overseas sales to the total of about 90 billion yen ($825 million) from the current 3-3.5 percent to 5 percent and above, the official said.