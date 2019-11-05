Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker’s 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia - Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units of major U.S. high-pressure laminate maker Wilsonart LLC for $150 million by the end of the year, to expand operations in the region.

Aica Kogyo will hold a 51 percent stake in each of Wilsonart (Thailand) Co., Wilsonart (Shanghai) Co., and Hong Kong-based Wilsonart Asia Ltd., with the state-backed bank taking the remainder of the three arms, the company said in a statement released Friday.

Aica Kogyo will fully acquire Wilsonart Australia Pty Ltd., it added.

Aica Kogyo is a leading Japanese high-pressure laminate maker based in Nagoya, central Japan, and operates manufacturing plants in Indonesia, India and Vietnam. (NNA/Kyodo)