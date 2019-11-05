Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar - Infrastructure

Groundbreaking ceremony for Gyaing Kawkareik Bridge in Kawkareik, Kayin State in eastern Myanmar, is held on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

KAWKAREIK, Myanmar, NNA - Hazama Ando Corp. and P.S. Mitsubishi Construction Co. have started building a Japan-aided bridge in Myanmar to improve the East-West Economic Corridor stretching to Vietnam through Thailand and Laos.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last Thursday for the four-lane Gyaing Kawkareik Bridge in Kawkareik, eastern Myanmar. Scheduled for completion by July 2021, it will replace the existing two-lane structure.

The new 580-meter bridge is one of three planned under a 33.9 billion yen ($311 million) low-interest loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a development aid arm of the Japanese government.

According to the agency, the daily number of vehicles using the bridge is expected to rise to 10,000 by 2024, from 1,800 in 2014.

The JICA is also researching whether it can help extend the road to Yangon beyond Mawlamyine, the current end in Myanmar, the agency’s Myanmar Office chief Masayuki Karasawa said at the ceremony. (NNA/Kyodo)