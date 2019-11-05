Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec

China - Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker factory in the central Chinese city of Chongqing with Taiwanese electronics giant Inventec Corp. to expand operations in the world’s largest vehicle market.

The two firms also have agreed to discuss a capital alliance to expand their automotive electronics business in China. Chongqing has automobile clusters, and the Taiwanese partner has solid production bases there, Onkyo said in a statement last week.

The move comes as Onkyo has transformed its wholly-owned Guangzhou Guoguang Onkyo Acoustic Corp. in the southern province of Guangdong from a global production base to the one focusing on the Chinese market as it has faced changes in export environment due to the U.S.-China trade row, the statement said.

Inventec will first inject capital into Onkyo’s Guangzhou unit, into which the Osaka-based firm integrated car speaker production at two other local units in 2018. The two partners will establish the Chongqing plant targeting an annual output of 6 million units, according to the statement.

“We will share Inventec’s expertise in China operations and aim to expand business with Chinese automakers. We also eye a collaborative development of electronic equipment compliant with internet of things,” an Onkyo spokesman in Osaka told NNA Friday.

In 2009, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service provider formed a capital and business alliance with Onkyo in personal computer production.