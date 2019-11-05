Kyocera relocates automotive electronics output from China to Thailand to avoid higher U.S. tariffs

Thailand - Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera Corp. has relocated part of its automotive camera modules and displays production from China to Thailand to avoid the possible imposition of higher U.S. tariffs.

The Kyoto-based firm has completed the move between its two subsidiaries -- from Dongguan Shilong Kyocera Co. in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to Kyocera Display (Thailand) Co., Masaru Usami told NNA Friday.

The spokesman declined to comment on other details, such as the output scale subject to the relocation as well as its costs.

Kyocera also moved part of its production of multifunction printers and copy machines for the U.S. market from China to Vietnam early this year, Usami said.