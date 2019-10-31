Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand

China - Equipment

Sodick's noodle-boiling machine (Photo courtesy of Sodick Co.)

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese machine tool maker Sodick Co. has launched a subsidiary in Shanghai to sell food machinery amid the growing demand for noodles in the Chinese market.

The sales unit, Sodick Tom Food-Machines (Shanghai) Co., was established in July with a capital of $700,000 and started full-scale operations in September, Sodick said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We focus our sales on automatic noodle-boiling machines as the main item,” a Sodick spokesman said, adding that the new firm is owned wholly by the Yokohama-based parent company.

Apart from sales of food machinery, the Shanghai firm is also engaging in the design, manufacture, and installation of machines as well as providing maintenance services, the statement said.

As convenience stores are gaining ground in China, the demand for frozen, long-life, and cooked noodles is rapidly growing. The market for automated lines for mass production of noodles is also expanding amid rising labor costs; the statement said explaining the background of the establishment of the sales firm.

“We are planning to spread sales activities to Southeast Asia in the future,” the spokesman said.

The Shanghai subsidiary targets sales of 445 million yen ($4.1 million) this year, 990 million yen in 2020, and 5 billion yen in 2026, the statement said.