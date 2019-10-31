DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production

India - Equipment

Masahiko Mori (L), president of DMG Mori Co., and Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, chairman of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. at the production launch ceremony for DMG Mori’s CMX 600 Vi machining center in Coimbatore on Oct. 29, 2019. (Photo courtesy of DMG Mori Co.)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese machine tools maker DMG Mori Co. has teamed up with an Indian company to begin local production so that it could deliver its products quickly rather than ship them to the South Asian country.

A world leader in cutting machine tools, DMG Mori said in a press statement on Wednesday that it is outsourcing the production of vertical machining centers designed for the local market to Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. (LMW), an Indian textile and machine tools maker.

LMW has begun producing DMG Mori tools at its plant in Coimbatore in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the company said in a media release.

Guided by business models catering to local needs, the two firms will offer a comprehensive range of machines needed in various industries - from automotive, die and mold and industrial machinery to electronics, medical and telecommunications equipment.

The partners aim to manufacture 10 units each month as a start before increasing output gradually, said DMG Mori in its statement.

LMW, a leading manufacturer of textile machinery and machine tools established in 1962, will help its Japanese partner to promote sales and services in the country. In the past, DMG Mori had shipped vertical machining centers to India from plants in China, Europe and Japan.

The latest joint venture marked the second partnership of the two firms in the country, said a LMW executive, who declined to be named. The Japanese company first entered into a technical collaboration with LMW way back in 1988, he told NNA in a phone interview.