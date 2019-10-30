Japan’s Yokohama Hakkeijima theme park to open aquarium in Taiwan

Taiwan - Services

(Image courtesy of Yokohama Hakkeijima Inc.)

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese theme park operator Yokohama Hakkeijima Inc. will open its first overseas facility next year, an aquarium near Taiwan’s major international airport.

The company got approvals on Monday from the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs to invest 375 million New Taiwan dollars ($12.2 million) in the aquarium, according to a ministry statement.

Hakkeijima, which operates aquariums and a zoo in eastern Japan under diversified business group Seibu Holdings Inc., said in a statement last week it will name its Taiwan site Xpark and open it in mid-2020.

Xpark will belong to a mega commercial complex being developed on about 200,000 square meters of land by Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co. with a total investment of NT$20 billion, the developer said in its own statement.

The entire complex has nine floors above ground and four underground. It includes a hotel, a cinema and an outlet mall with a total floor space of nearly 85,000 square meters, according to the Cathay statement. Part of the outlet mall has already opened, according to Hakkeijima.

The project site is near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and a station on the island’s high-speed train line. Local mass transit links it to urban Taipei.

The planned aquarium will occupy floors 4 through 7, covering more than 14,000 square meters, Hakkeijima said in its statement.

“Xpark will create an immersive experience for visitors by reproducing temperatures, humidity, and even aromas to mimic different living environments, through advanced technologies,” the Cathay statement said.