Hyundai Motor forges partnership with Israeli logistics firm Taavura

South Korea - Auto

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor has partnered with Israeli logistics firm Taavura Holdings to explore business opportunities based on innovative technologies.

Hyundai Motor said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taavura at its Israeli headquarters in Ramla. Taavura provides logistics and road haulage services.

Through its partnership with Taavura, Hyundai Motor plans to find new business opportunities and investigating and assessing trends in new technologies as the Israeli company seeks to nurture promising start-ups and secure innovative technologies in various fields such as smart mobility, transportation, logistics and energy.

Hyundai Motor has invested in Israeli technology startup MDGo to develop vehicles that automatically call an ambulance in the case of car accidents. MDGo has developed a new technology that automatically notifies dispatchers of car accidents and calls for an ambulance.

Like other carmakers, Hyundai Motor has tried to develop an operating system and a service platform for connected cars. In July last year, the carmaker made a strategic investment in Autotalks, a global leader in vehicle to vehicle communications in autonomous driving, to cooperate in developing chipsets for connected cars.