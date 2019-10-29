Philippines raises alert following IS leader Al-Baghdadi’s death

Philippines - Incidents

HANOI, VNA - Philippine security forces are on high alert against possible retaliatory attacks by Islamic State-inspired terror groups in the Philippines following IS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s death, said a military spokesman.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said Al-Baghdadi’s death struck a severe blow on terrorist organisations around the globe, and he expects that the terror leader’s death will impact negatively on the leadership of terrorists in various parts of the world.

Arevalo said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ready to combat any eventuality, adding that they will continue its vigorous efforts to prevent or counter any plan to sow terror in the country.

He called on Philippine people to stay alert and to report any suspicious people or activities to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command, said he ordered military units to intensify intelligence operations and monitor hostile plans of the IS-inspired groups in southern part of the Philippines. - VNA