Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand - Infrastructure

(In front row) Voravuth Mala (L), deputy governor of the Property Management Group and acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand, Kanit Sangsubhan (C), secretary general of Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand, Suphachai Chearavanont (R), CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (2nd from L in a back row) and other representatives attend a signing ceremony for a mega high-speed railway project. They are pictured at the government house in Bangkok on Oct. 24, 2019.

BANGKOK, NNA – A consortium led by Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group Co. has signed a deal to build the country’s largest railway project, which will link three airports serving greater Bangkok.

The 224.54 billion baht ($7.43 billion) high-speed railway lines will link the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao international airports near the Southeast Asian country’s capital.

Construction will begin in one to two years and is expected to finish within five years, group CEO Suphachai Chearavanont told the reporters last Thursday.

Thai government officials hope the public-private railway helps foster growth in a special economic zone covering the eastern provinces of Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

This zone, the Eastern Economic Corridor, is expected to attract investment totalling 1.7 trillion baht by 2023, data from the Ministry of Industry’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office show. Of that amount, 44 percent is being invested in infrastructure projects while the rest goes to industry.

High-speed rail links will cover a total 220 kilometers, and trains can operate at a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour, according to a joint statement released by the consortium last Thursday.

The consortium consists of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Co., China Railway Construction Corp., Italian-Thai Development Public Co. and CH Karnchang Public Co. The latter two are local construction giants. The consortium did not disclose other details.

The consortium will also invest 140 billion baht to develop a commercial complex, added Suphachai. The complex will include a shopping mall, a hotel, a convention center and railway research and development center in an area around Makkasan Station in downtown of Bangkok, the CEO told the same press conference.