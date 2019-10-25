Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand

Thailand - Services

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental management operations in Thailand by recycling waste batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The Tokyo-based firm said it will also expand the incineration treatment of hazardous wastes in the Southeast Asian country through its recycling arm, Dowa Eco-System Co.

Dowa Eco-System introduced a new incinerator in Thailand this month to start detoxifying waste batteries to recycle metals from them, a spokesman told NNA on Wednesday.

Its three local subsidiaries -- Waste Management Siam, Bangpoo Environmental Complex and Eastern Seaboard Environmental Complex -- are joining forces to meet diversifying waste treatment and recycling needs.

Dowa Eco-System said Waste Management Siam will supply about 100,000 tons of nonhazardous waste material as a fuel annually to a new power plant in Chonburi Province in eastern Thailand, which is scheduled to start operations at the end of this year. (NNA/Kyodo)