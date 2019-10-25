Thailand takes additional economic stimulus package

Thailand - Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - The Thai cabinet has approved an additional stimulus package valued at 5.8 billion baht (191 million USD) with a hope of boosting the economy to close to the country’s target of 3 percent.

The package announced includes a 2 billion baht consumption promotion programme, reduction of real estate transfer fees worth 2.6 billion baht and low-interest loans from the Government Housing Bank, valued at 1.2 billion baht, said Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana.

The additional package comes months after the government rolled out a 316 billion baht stimulus programme.

Thailand’s economy had its weakest annual growth rate in four years, expanding 2.3 percent in the second quarter, as exports have declined amid rising trade tensions and a strong baht. - VNA