Indonesia: state-run electricity provider signs deal to build charging stations for electric vehicles

Indonesia - Infrastructure

(Photo courtesy of Grab Indonesia)

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has signed a memorandum of understanding with many partners, including ride-sharing companies Grab and Gojek, on building a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in the country.

Signatories to the deal, signed on October 21, also include Indonesia’s largest taxi operator Blue Bird, Chinese automaker BYD Auto, Indonesian public bus operator Transjakarta and Indonesian automaker PT Mobil Anak Bangsa.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, PLN acting president director Sripeni Inten Cahyani said PLN has been assigned by the government to provide the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ridzki Kramadibrata, president of Grab Indonesia said his company believes that electric vehicles can be an option for their driver-partners and a long-term solution for Indonesia, especially to reduce air pollution which has recently become a challenge.

According to Grab’s official release, the company will conduct another pilot project to gauge the feasibility of the collaboration, and has already held trials for two- and four-wheel electric vehicles that are compatible with PLN charging stations. The company also offers a GrabWheels, an electric e-scooter rental service around the PLN office area for users who want to travel short distances.

Gojek has also tested the implementation of electric motorbikes through its GoRide service since June. - VNA