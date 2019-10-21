Nihon M&A Center opens Indonesia office after Singapore amid rising cross-border deals

Indonesia - Services

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Nihon M&A Center Inc., engaged in supporting corporate mergers and alliances, has opened a representative office in Indonesia, as its second overseas base following the first one in Singapore, to bank on rising cross-border takeover deals particularly in Southeast Asia.

The office was established in Jakarta on Oct. 7 with a staff of two, including a resident Japanese official from the company’s home office in Tokyo and a locally hired employee, Nihon M&A said in a statement on Friday. The Jakarta office will coordinate with the company’s Singapore representative office by sharing information, and other cooperative efforts, a Nihon M&A spokesman said.

“There has been an increase in cross-border M&A deals associated with sales of overseas subsidiaries,” the spokesman told NNA. “The demand has been rising particularly in Southeast Asia and therefore we have established our second base in Indonesia in consideration of such factors as geographical location,” he said, adding that the company will actively host seminars and other promotional events in the region.

In 2013, Miura established a division specialized in cross-border mergers and alliances, and opened the Singapore office in 2016, the statement said.