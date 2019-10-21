Japanese boiler maker Miura sets up Malaysian unit to boost local sales

Malaysia - Manufacturing

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese boiler manufacturer Miura Co. has set up a subsidiary in Malaysia to meet the growing demand for through-flow boilers and related maintenance services there.

The new firm, Miura Boiler Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., was established in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 8 by Miura’s Singapore-based regional headquarters, Miura South East Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. (MSEA), with a capital of 1.5 million ringgit ($359,000), Miura said in a press release last week.

The Malaysian unit will sell through-flow boilers, water treatment equipment and chemicals for boilers as well as provide related maintenance services, the statement said. Keiichi Murakami, director of MSEA heads up the unit. Miura’s sales and services in Malaysia had been provided by the Singapore unit through a representative office in Kuala Lumpur since 2016.

Sales of through-flow boilers have been increasing in a wide range of fields in Malaysia, including the beverage and food sectors and manufacturing industries, a Miura spokeswoman told NNA. Demand for the products is expected to expand further in consideration of environmental protection and energy-saving. This is in keeping with Malaysia’s steady and high economic growth, the official said.

In the Southeast Asian region, Miura already has local sales and maintenance service units in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.