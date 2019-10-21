Singapore tops Asia in IP rights protection

Singapore - Economy

SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore has again topped Asia in terms of intellectual property rights protection since 2015, according to the annual report by the US-based Property Rights Alliance.

The island state moved up to the fourth overall in the world in the International Property Rights Index (IPRI), behind Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand.

Australia and Japan came fifth and sixth, respectively. The US moved up two spots to the 12th place.

The index is determined using data from official sources across various international organisations, together with case studies compiled across 118 think-tanks and policy organisations in 72 countries.

It placed Singapore among the top countries under the three core categories: physical property rights, IP rights, and the legal and political environment to enforce these rights.

Recently, Singapore launched the world’s first trademark registration mobile app that reduces the time taken to file a trademark by 80 percent. It also utilises artificial intelligence (AI) technology in image search during the registration process.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) announced new initiatives in partnership with eight other ASEAN IP offices to expedite patent applications in key emerging technologies such as fintech, cyber security and robotics. - VNA