LGU+ becomes first Korean company to export 5G solutions and contents to China

South Korea - Telecom

SEOUL, AJU – LG Uplus (LGU+), which has been involved the establishment of 5G mobile telecom networks in South Korea, forged a strategic partnership with China Telecom, a state-owned telecom company, to strengthen all-round cooperation in 5G. As a result, the mobile carrier became the first South Korean company to export 5G solutions and contents.

LGU+ said Friday that the partnership with China Telecom was signed in Beijing on October 17. It would first provide virtual reality (VR) content and live solutions. VR contents to be offered include K-pop dance currently in service in South Korea and stardates. VR Live is a solution that can provide live 3D VR broadcasts. Software, special cameras and monitoring equipment are used to produce VR content based on 3D.

China Telecom, which is China’s largest fixed-line service and third-largest mobile telecom provider, is building a 5G network in and around Beijing and other major cities. The two companies agreed to push for joint production and investment in new AR and VR contents, cooperate in 5G service solutions as well as cloud games, data roaming and intent of things.

South Korean firms offered commercial 5G services for smartphone users in April. LGU+ was the only mobile carrier to pick Huawei’s 5G equipment. Despite U.S. allegations that Huawei’s equipment and backbone network infrastructure has security risks which could lead to leaks of vital information including personal and industrial information, LGU+ has shown trust for the security of Huawei’s 5G equipment.

In July, LGU+ jumped into the cloud virtual reality game market based on a 5G network that can take advantage of 5G’s ultra-low latency characteristics, vowing to secure 30 kinds of premium content. Cloud VR games using a 5G network have the advantage of streaming high-quality games without complicated processes such as cable connection and device installation. LGU+ will disclose a new format of VR games that would enable wireless play anywhere.