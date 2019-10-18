Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan

Taiwan - Infrastructure

An undated photo shows Taiwan Railways Administration’s existing train running in the fields. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railways Administration)

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese electronics giant Toshiba Corp.’s infrastructure subsidiary has received an order to supply 68 units of electric locomotives for around 40 billion yen ($368 million) to the Taiwan Railways Administration.

The deal marks the first complete Japanese electric locomotives to be procured by the government-owned railway, said a statement by Toshiba’s wholly owned Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp. released Thursday.

Toshiba Infrastructure will manufacture the locomotives in line with Taiwan specifications, including measures against salt damage. It aims to deliver the products between April 2022 and March 2026.

“We will strengthen our business in Taiwan as a key overseas area along with China,” a Toshiba Infrastructure official told NNA.

The locomotives will mainly be used for express passenger trains connecting major cities in Taiwan, with a top speed of 130 kilometers per hour designed to haul both passenger and freight trains. The introduction of a new locomotive will be the first since 1992 for Taiwan Railways, according to the statement.

Toshiba Infrastructure has received orders to supply electrical equipment for more than 1,200 Taiwan Railways train cars.

Stadler Rail AG, a Swiss train maker, also won a deal to supply 34 electric locomotives to the railway. (NNA/Kyodo)