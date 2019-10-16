Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components

Indonesia - Equipment

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam turbine and generator for a projected geothermal power plant in Indonesia under a contract with a leading Indonesian engineering, procurement, and construction company, PT. Inti Karya Persada Tehnik.

The power plant, being built by state-owned geothermal energy company PT. Geo Dipa Energi is scheduled to start commercial operation in March 2021, Toshiba ESS said in a press release on Tuesday. The manufacture of the equipment began on Friday, a Toshiba ESS spokeswoman told NNA. She did not disclose the value of the order.

Toshiba ESS, a key group company of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp., will deliver “Geoportable,” a compact power generation system it has uniquely developed, to the Dieng Small Scale Geothermal Power Plant in Central Java, the statement said. The plant has a generation capacity of 10,000 kilowatts.

Geoportable can be manufactured and installed in a shorter time and these factors were “considered and evaluated positively during the selection process,” the press release said.

Toshiba ESS said it has already supplied large-scale power generation systems to two geothermal power plants in Indonesia with a combined output of 239,000 kilowatts: the Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant in North Sumatra and the Patuha Geothermal Power Plant outside Bandung in West Java.

“With this new opportunity, we will promote Geoportable in addition to the large-scale type and continue to contribute to realizing a stable power supply in Indonesia,” Takao Konishi, Director of Toshiba ESS’s Power Systems Division, was quoted in the press release.