Suzuki picks 5 Indian startups for auto industry enhancement plan

India - Auto

Kenichi Ayukawa (5th from R), managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., poses with representatives of five startups for the automaker's mobility and automobile innovation lab program, in New Delhi on Oct. 14, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.)

NEW DELHI, NNA - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s top automaker, has picked five local startups for its program aimed at improving customer services with the help of artificial intelligence and telecommunication technologies.

The five are Enmovil, Docketrun, Eyedentify, Xane and SenseGiz, according to a statement released Monday by a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp., of Japan.

“The Indian automobile industry is at a crucial juncture,” Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in the statement.

“Our aim is to now work along with these startups and enhance scalability of the solutions. These intelligent solutions will help enhance customer experience, among other things,” he said. (NNA/Kyodo)