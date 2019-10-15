Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China

China - Auto

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Toyota Industries Corp. will manufacture electric compressors for car air conditioners in China to capitalize on an anticipated rapid growth in demand for electric vehicles in the world’s largest automobile market.

Lines for the manufacture of electric compressors will be newly installed at Toyota Industries’ two compressor plants in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, and Yantai, Shandong Province, with production due to start in March 2020 and in June 2021, respectively, the Toyota Motor group company said in a press release on Thursday.

The annual output capacity is initially set at about 400,000 units for each of the lines. It will be Toyota Industries’ first overseas production of electric compressors.

Demand for electric vehicles is expected to “grow rapidly” in China owing to the country’s “new energy vehicle (NEV)” policy and other incentives to promote the energy-efficient automobiles, the statement said. “We will cash in on the robust demand by boosting our local production,” it added.

Toyota Industries, which mainly manufactures and markets automobiles, industrial vehicles, and textile machinery, started the production of electric compressors in 2003. It has produced a total of about 20 million units to date, holding the top share of the world market, the statement said. The products have been widely used for air conditioners in hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles.