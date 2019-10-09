Japan’s Fourdigit sets up its 1st foreign web design subsidiary in Thailand

Thailand - Tech

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese web design and management firm Fourdigit Inc. has set up its first overseas digital design subsidiary in Thailand to tap the growing demand for user-experience, or UX, design in Southeast Asia.

The new subsidiary, Fourdigit (Thailand) Co., was established in the capital Bangkok this month to do digital design, consulting and service design, the Tokyo-based company said in a press release on Monday. Sixteen people will staff the subsidiary.

UX design consultant Takehiro Suenari, a former Fourdigit director, has assumed CEO post. UX designer Karun Warapongsittikul, founder of Thailand’s first UX design school, is the chief operating officer.

Fourdigit (Thailand) aims to provide services to Thai companies and Japanese-owned firms operating in Thailand and “lead the UX design market” in Southeast Asia, the statement said. UX refers to the ways IT design teams incorporate experiences to user into new products.

Fourdigit had been outsourcing partners to local companies in doing business in the Southeast Asian market. But it has established the subsidiary with the local team in response to the “growth of the Southeast Asian digital design market,” the statement said.

Founded in 2001, Fourdigit is capitalized at about 45.6 million yen ($425,600). Its consolidated revue this year to June reached 2.1 billion yen. The company has about 200 employees including part-time staffers.