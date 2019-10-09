Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India

India - Home Appliance

An undated photo shows air conditioner maker Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning’s new global development center opened on Oct. 4, 2019, in Kadi in the western Indian state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning)

NEW DELHI, NNA - Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, a joint venture by American electric appliance maker Johnson Controls International Plc. and a subsidiary of Japanese electric appliance maker Hitachi Ltd., has opened a global development center in India, to develop new air conditioners for India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The Tokyo-based joint venture, which already has two laboratories in Japan and one in China, invested a total of $22.5 million building its fourth lab, according to the firm’s statement released last week.

The center is located next to its factory in Kadi in the western state of Gujarat. Around 150 engineers will utilize its research and testing laboratories to develop products suitable to the globally diverse market. The 21,000-square-meter lab can accommodate up to 300 workers.

“This new global development center will play a critical role in developing new and exciting products, particularly for Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe to enhance our ability to meet diverse market needs in these regions,” Franz Cerwinka, chief executive officer of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, said in the statement.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., its Indian arm, produces air conditioners for both residential and commercial use, and exports them to South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, according to its financial report.

It posted 22.4 billion rupees ($314 million) in annual sales in the fiscal year through March 2019, down 0.8 percent from the previous fiscal year, the report said. (NNA/Kyodo)