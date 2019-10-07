Murata builds 2 plants in Thailand for smartphone, car components

Thailand - Electronics

Undated photo shows Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co.'s new EMI filter plant for smartphone components in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Murata Manufacturing)

BANGKOK,NNA - Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. has built two plants in Thailand to produce electronic components for smartphones and cars, capitalizing on growing demand for high functional electronic devices.

Murata Electronics (Thailand) Ltd., its local arm, recently completed the production buildings for electromagnetic interference filters and antenna coils in the Northern Region Industrial Estate in the northern province of Lamphun near Chiang Mai, the Kyoto-based company said Friday in a statement.

The EMI filter plant is slated to begin operation in December or later, while the other is expected to start operation later this month. Murata plans to employ 600 workers for the operations, a Murata spokesman told NNA, declining to disclose the production capacity of both plants.

The firm invested a total of 2.9 billion yen ($27 million) for the buildings, each having a floor space of around 10,000 square meters, according to the statement. They are the local unit’s 14th and 15th plants in the industrial estate.

EMI filters are components used in various electronic devices to suppress electromagnetic noise from electric currents. Antenna coils are used in transponders for automobile keyless entry systems.

Murata Electronics (Thailand), established in 1988, has developed and manufactured various products including ultrasonic sensors, antenna coils, EMI filters and capacitors, and has 6,500 employees as of Sept. 30. (NNA/Kyodo)