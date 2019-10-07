Fujifilm, Mahidol Univ. open medical imaging tech training center

Thailand - Health

Fujifilm Asia Pacific Healthcare Learning Academy Center for Advanced Medical Imaging Informatics opens at Mahidol University in Bangkok on Oct. 4, 2019.

BANGKOK, NNA – Fujifilm Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., the wholly owned Singapore regional headquarters of Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Mahidol University have opened a training center for medical imaging informatics in Thailand to help nurture experts in the medical radiological technology field.

Fujifilm Asia Pacific Healthcare Learning Academy became operational on Friday at the national university, accepting the first batch of 30 trainees, with 20 foreigners participating, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Technology Chartchalerm Isarankura-Na-Ayudhya said.

The training center, the Center for Advanced Medical Imaging Informatics, is the first medical radiological technology facility in the Southeast Asian country run by a public-private partnership scheme, he said.

The facility can accommodate up to 50 trainees per training program and plans to open a program exclusively for foreigners in English in the future.

Fujifilm has invested in renovating the center and will import advanced medical equipment for the center, according to the dean.

Under the collaboration with Fujifilm, the university, which originated from a medical school, also aims to study the use of artificial intelligence in the medical field and cooperate with Fujifilm’s AI research facility in Japan, the dean said.