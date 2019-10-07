Myanmar draws over 4.15 bln USD of foreign investment last fiscal year

Myanmar - Economy

HANOI, VNA – Myanmar attracted more than 4.15 billion USD of foreign investment in the fiscal year 2018-2019 that ended in September.

The figure declined by over 1.5 billion USD from FY 2017-2018, when over 5.7 billion USD of foreign investment was poured into the country, according to the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration of Myanmar.

From October 1, 2018 to September 30 this year, the Myanmar Investment Commission approved projects of over 282 foreign enterprises.

The transport and communication sector topped the list with over 1.53 billion USD channeled into, followed by the manufacturing sector with over 1.34 billion USD, and other services with 650 million USD.

From FY 1988-1989 to FY 2018-2019, Myanmar attracted 81.8 billion USD from 1,837 foreign businesses. Singapore, China and Thailand were the three leading investors. - VNA