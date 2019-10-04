Four VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia

Vietnam - Telecom

HANOI,VNA - Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.

The four models – Vsmart Bee, Vsmart Star, Vsmart Joy2 and Vsmart Live – all running Google’s Android operating system, were launched during a ceremony in Moscow on October 3.

They are on sale for prices ranging from 5,000 RUB – 17,000 RUB (about 75 USD – 260 USD) and distributed by TFN Trading.

Speaking at the event, Sales Director of VinSmart Russia Sergey Sadkov said Vsmart-branded smartphones can capture the Russian market because of the two countries’ friendship and the fact that Vietnamese goods are fairly popular among Russian people.

VinSmart’s phones can be competitive in Russia since the company has a deal with the world’s leading chip maker Qualcomm and offers a 18-month warranty rather than the usual 12-month scheme, he noted.

The launch of Vsmart phones was just the beginning and the company has plans to introduce more hi-tech devices and home appliances to the Russian market.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh told the Vietnam News Agency that he is happy and proud that Vietnamese smartphones are now available in a very promising market like Russia. It is even more significant as the two nations are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the signing of their treaty on the principles of friendly relations, he said.

Russia is VinSmart’s third international market after Spain and Myanmar.

VinSmart JSC was launched by Vingroup in June last year with charter capital of 3 trillion VND (131 million USD).

VinSmart operates in the production of smart electronics and researching, experimenting and applying artificial intelligence (AI), automation and new generation materials.

VinSmart’s technology is developed through close co-operation with the world’s largest technology firms such as Qualcomm, Google, ArcSoft and DxO to include the most advanced technologies in the smart device field. On product design, VinSmart cooperates with a number of designers and ODMs (original design manufacturers).

Vingroup started construction of a 15.2-hectare VinSmart phone factory in Hanoi in June this year. - VNA