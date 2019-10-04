PM gives greenlight to investment in Hai Phong container terminals

Vietnam - Infrastructure

HAI PHONG,VNA - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved in principle the Hai Phong Port JSC’s plan to invest in the construction of container terminals 3 and 4 at Lach Huyen Port, Hai Phong city.

The project is projected to cost about 6.94 trillion VND (298.42 million USD).

With a total length of 750m, the two container terminals will be able to receive ships of up to 100,000 DWT, and handle 1.1 million TEU of goods each year.

The PM asked the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises to instruct the Member Council of the Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) – the parent company of the Hai Phong Port JSC – to ensure the project’s progress as well as the efficient use of State capital.

The project is to serve the relocation of Hoang Dieu Port, ensuring the long-term competitiveness and development of the Hai Phong Port JSC.

Container terminals 1 and 2 came into operation in May 2018 and have served container ships and general ships with a capacity of about 1.1 million TEU per year.

From 2020-25, with six container terminals and three general terminals, Lach Huyen Port will be able to receive 4,000-TEU general ships and 8,000-TEU container ships, according to a plan approved under the Hai Phong international port system to 2020, and the detailed planning of the northern seaport group to 2020 with a vision to 2030. - VNA