Sumitomo Construction Machinery to build new plant in Indonesia

Indonesia - Equipment

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co. runs an excavator plant in Karawang in West Java Province, Indonesia, and plans to open a new plant in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Construction Machinery)

JAKARTA,NNA - Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co. will build its second excavator plant in Indonesia to more than double its output capacity in response to rising demand in Southeast Asia.

Sumitomo said in a statement on Thursday that it will invest $33 million to open the new plant in Karawang in West Java Province in 2021.

The new plant will raise Sumitomo’s annual production capacity in Indonesia from 1,000 units to 2,500 units.

The new plant will export excavators to Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries where demand is increasing in line with economic growth, a Sumitomo spokesman told NNA on Friday.

Sumitomo also manufactures excavators at its plants in Chiba Prefecture and China’s Hebei Province. (NNA/Kyodo)