Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023

An artist's sketch of the Centara Grand Hotel Osaka set to open in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Taisei Corp.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotels & Resorts in Osaka in 2023, under a partnership deal with two Japanese companies.

The hotel chain said Tuesday it signed the deal with general contractor Taisei Corp. and Osaka-based realtor Kanden Realty & Development Co.

The three parties will invest a total of 10 billion baht ($327 million), with Centara holding a 51 percent stake in the Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, the Bangkok Post reported Wednesday.

The deal calls for building the 34-story, 515-room luxury hotel in Osaka’s Namba district, marking the Thai hotel chain’s Japan debut.

Centara Hotels & Resorts operates hotels in 13 countries and regions. (NNA/Kyodo)

﻿

