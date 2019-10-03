CORRECT: YKK opens 2nd Vietnam zip plant to raise capacity for more local demand

Vietnam - Manufacturing

Corrects headline and source in 2nd paragraph, adds details in 4th paragraph in Oct. 2 story.

HANOI, NNA - Major zipper maker YKK Corp. started operating its second plant in Vietnam this week to boost production.

The Japanese company has not disclosed the scale of expansion. It had planned to increase production capacity by 40 percent in the fiscal year through March 2021, compared with fiscal 2017, according to its statement last September.

YKK Vietnam Co., YKK’s local arm, established the plant in the Dong Van III industrial zone in the northern province of Ha Nam, some 40 kilometers south of Hanoi, with total investment of $59.9 million, according to a statement released by YKK on Tuesday.

Adding to the existing plant in the southern province of Dong Nai, the new 51,000-square-meter plant will shorten delivery time to garment makers in northern Vietnam, YKK said in the statement. It said earlier that the floor space of the new factory was planned to be 38,000 sq. meters.

It is also expected to respond to the increasing trend for garment production to be shifted from China to Vietnam. (NNA/Kyodo)