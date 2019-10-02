Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan’s New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech

Taiwan - Consumer

An AI-enabled HiMirror, which will be upgraded in accuracy through the technological tie-up between B-by-C Corp. and New Kinpo Group (Photo courtesy of B-by-C Corp.)

TAIPEI, NNA - The Japanese beauty care and cosmetic firm B-by-C Corp. has begun an affiliation with Taiwan’s New Kinpo Group, a global major electronic manufacturing service firm, to combine their technologies in upgrading skincare analysis.

In the tie-up, the two companies will apply the Japanese firm’s measuring and other technologies to enhance the performance of “HiMirror,” an AI-enabled home mirror developed and manufactured by XYZprinting Inc., a New Kinpo subsidiary specializing in 3D printing, B-by-C said in a press release on Tuesday.

HiMirror utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze the skin’s condition and to provide personalized tips on skincare and product recommendations. Under the partnership, B-by-C will engage in software development, drawing on its “4V” face-measurement technique to enhance the accuracy of skin analysis and add more measuring items including skin redness, the statement said.

“We have wanted to be in the smart mirror business. We have now come to an agreement with New Kinpo Group after looking for a partner for about one and a half years,” a B-by-C spokeswoman told NNA.

B-by-C already has been employing HiMirror sets at its franchise beauty parlors and esthetic salons. The Tokyo-based firm plans to expand the HiMirror market for general consumers by moving the joint development forward.